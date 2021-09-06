ASF foils heroin smuggling bid at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Monday foiled a major bid to smuggle over 15 kilogrammes of heroin out of the country and arrested four alleged smugglers at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to ASF officials, the heroin was recovered from the four passengers willing to travel to Bahrain from Karachi airport when they were to board the airline flight.

The recovered 15kg heroin was concealed in the luggage of the passengers.

The value of the seized heroin was estimated at millions of rupees. The ASF handed the accused over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation.

Earlier, on April 7, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had seized 250 grammes of heroin hidden in a consignment of oil filters at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

According to ANF officials, the consignment was to be shipped to Canada. Acting on secret information, the officials checked the consignment, which led to the recovery of heroin worth millions of rupees.