ASF foils narcotic smuggling bid

KARACHI: Security forces at three major international airports successfully foiled attempts to smuggle narcotics from the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, airport security forces carried out operations at Multan, Islamabad, and Peshawar airports, successfully foiling attempts to smuggle narcotics.

As per the ASF spokesperson’s statement, a total of 1.170 kilograms of heroin from a passenger traveling from Multan to Doha, 810 grams of heroin from a passenger traveling from Islamabad to Doha, and 2.73 kilograms of heroin was seized from a passenger traveling from Peshawar to Doha.

Passenger Muhammad Abrar was caught with heroin at Multan Airport, while passenger Muhammad Rashid Ali had concealed the narcotics in three bags at Islamabad Airport. Similarly, passenger Muhammad Nauman had ingeniously hidden the drugs in his luggage at Peshawar Airport.

ASF officials discovered the narcotics during a search of the passengers’ belongings, thwarting the smuggling attempts in all three incidents.

The ASF spokesperson stated that after the initial investigation, the suspects, along with the seized narcotics, have been handed over to ANF authorities for further legal action.