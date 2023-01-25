ASF seizes $115,000, 50gram gold from Bangkok-bound passenger

KARACHI: Airport Security Force (ASF) on Wednesday seized foreign currency and gold from a Bangkok-bound passenger at the Karachi airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, a passenger named Raheel was flying to Thailand’s capital Bangkok from Jinnah International Airport Karachi with $115,000, 31,000 Canadian dollars and 50gram gold with him.

During the checking, the foreign currency and gold concealed in his bag were seized, while the accused was handed over to customs after initial interrogation.

In April, last year, Customs officials foiled a foreign currency smuggling bid at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

They said 65,000 US dollars, approximately around Rs12 million, were recovered from the baggage of a woman passenger travelling to Doha.

The officials said the currency was seized and the passenger was allowed to board the flight.

