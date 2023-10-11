Ashiana Housing scandal: Court acquits two prime suspects

LAHORE: In a recent development, the Accountability Court on Wednesday acquitted two prime suspects in Ashiana Iqbal Housing Project Reference, ARY News reported.

The accountability court judge Ali Zulqarnain Awan reserved his verdict and acquitted the co-accused, including Nadeem Zia Pirzada and Kamran Kiyani in Ashiana Iqbal Housing Project Reference.

The two suspects appeared before the accountability court in Lahore, where the judge in his remarks stated that the evidence produced by the prosecutor was insufficient to indict the co-accused, however, the suspects cannot be summoned for trials.

It is worth mentioning here that both the accused Nadeem Zia Pirzada and Kamran Kayani were fugitives for a long time in the Ashiana Iqbal Reference.

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned the hearing on the acquittal of Shahbaz Sharif and Ahad Cheema till October 17.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) gave ‘clean chit’ to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Housing scandal.

The Ashiana Housing scandal, which involved allegations of irregularities, has been a highly contentious issue. However, NAB’s report states that no concrete evidence of corruption or misuse of authority was found during their inquiry.