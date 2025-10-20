Ashton Kutcher opens up about Hollywood struggles, faces doubts from netizens

Ashton Kutcher recently opened up about his experiences in Hollywood, revealing what he calls a “suffering from success” story. However, his remarks have drawn skepticism from internet users.

The former model attended the New York Comic Con to promote his upcoming FX television series, The Beauty, where he discussed the impact of his looks on his career. When asked about playing a comedic supervillain, the 47-year-old actor stated, “There are roles that I’ve gotten because of the way I look and there are roles that I haven’t gotten because of the way I look”. He expressed frustration over missing out on good roles due to this perception.

Kutcher’s comments have sparked significant discussion online, with many netizens attributing his career challenges not to his appearance but to his acting skills. One user remarked, “What a lack of self-awareness. How would you explain actors like Cillian Murphy, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and many others who have had flourishing careers with diverse roles? That’s just a dumb thing to say”.

This sentiment has been echoed by others, with comments like, “I think it has more to do with his acting skills and not his looks”.

In related news, Ashton Kutcher has two biological children, daughter Wyatt Isabelle and son Dimitri Portwood, with his wife Mila Kunis.