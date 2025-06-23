Ashura 2025 expected data revealed in Pakistan

Ashura 2025 is likely to observed on July 6 in Pakistan, according to astronomical predictions, ARY News reported.

As per details, the new Islamic year, 1447 Hijri, is expected to commence on Friday, June 27, as astronomical projections suggest that the moon of Muharram will not be visible on the evening of June 25.

Experts have stated that the conjunction of the Muharram moon will occur at 3:31 pm on June 25, making it improbable for the crescent to be sighted with the naked eye that evening, particularly in South Asia and the Middle East. However, visibility through telescopes may be possible in select regions of the United States.

Astronomers anticipate a greater chance of widespread moon visibility on Wednesday evening, June 26, supporting the forecast that the first day of Muharram will fall on Friday, June 27 in most countries, including Pakistan.

Read more: Punjab cabinet to strengthen Muharram security framework

If confirmed, Ashura 2025 — the 10th of Muharram — will be observed on Sunday, July 6.

Pakistan’s Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is expected to convene on June 26 to verify moon sightings and officially declare the start of the new Islamic year.

Earlier, the Punjab government has announced imposition of section 144 across the province from 1st to 10th day of Muharram ul Haram.

A spokesman of the provincial home department has said that the pillion riding will be prohibited in the province on 9th and 10th of Muharram.