Govt announces public holiday on these days

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday declared the 9th and 10th of Muharram (July 28 and 29) as public holidays on account of Ashura, ARY News reported.

“It is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to declare 28th to 29th July, 2023 (Friday & Saturday) as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1445 AH),” a notification issued by the Cabinet Division stated.

The country marked the first of Muharram, the beginning of the new Islamic year 1445 AH, Wednesday evening (July 19), which means Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on July 29 (Saturday).

Earlier, the Sindh government imposed a ban on pillion riding on 9th and 10th Muharram across the province in line with security arrangements planned for Ashura.

Moreover, the Federal Ministry of Interior has decided countrywide deployment of the Pakistan Army troops during Muharram.

“Army troops being deployed countrywide under Article 245”, a circular dispatched to the provinces read.

The interior ministry has sent the circular to four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and the Azad Kashmir government.

“The military troops being deployed on the request of the provinces for maintenance of law and order,” the ministry stated.