Ashura: PIA to run special flights for Najaf

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to operate special flights on the occasion of Ashura to facilitate the pilgrims, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the schedule, the seven special flights would start from August 2 and continue till August 07. The flights would operate between Karachi to Najaf.

While connecting flights would also be arranged from other cities to facilitate pilgrims.

In addition, PIA was planning to operate special flights for observing Arba’een [the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)].

MUHARRAM MOON NOT SIGHTED IN PAKISTAN, YOUM-E-ASHURA ON AUG 9

The booking of special flights has already started, the spokesperson said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on August 9 (Tuesday).

