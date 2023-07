Ashura: President, PM pay rich tribute to martyrs of Karbala

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the countrymen for setting aside differences and promoting compassion, tolerance and consultation to become a united nation and work for the development of Pakistan.

In his message on Yaum-e-Ashura, the president called for renewing the commitment to promoting the fundamental principles of Islam and adopting the teachings of Imam Hussain (RA) and trying to imitate his courage and steadfastness in their lives.

He said on Yaum-e-Ashur, Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) rendered a great sacrifice at Karbala during the battle between truth and falsehood as well as for the protection of Islamic values. This battle was a struggle for the exaltation of Islam, which was characterized by a principled stance and unwavering bravery.

The president said that Imam Hussain’s stance against tyrant ruler Yazid was not for power or revenge, rather it was a principled stand for justice, protection of Islamic values and protection of Islamic society from corruption and oppression.

“This courageous act teaches us that we should not bow to oppression and wrongdoing, and raise our voice against injustice, no matter what the cost,” he remarked.

He said the conduct of Imam Hussain’s companions, who stood by his side on that day of turmoil, taught us the importance of loyalty, righteousness and supporting those who struggle for truth and justice.

He said the battle of Karbala taught us selflessness and sacrifice for the greater cause. Despite having

low strength and numbers, Imam Hussain (RA) refused to give up on the principles and values of Islam.

President Alvi said that Imam Hussain (RA) sacrificed his life along with his family and companions to protect the true teachings of Islam.

“It is a reminder for Muslims all across the world that we should give up personal comfort and desires for the greater good of society and the betterment of humanity,” he said.

The president said on Yaum-e-Ashur, we should keep in mind the importance of dialogue and understanding between different schools of thought.

“Let us stand united to uphold the values representing the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA). May Allah Almighty grant us the ability to learn from the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (RA) and move forward with courage, perseverance and boldness,” he prayed.

In a message on the occasion of Youm e Ashura, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Ashura, 10th Muharram, had profound historic and spiritual significance for the Muslims all over the world.

It was the day of great struggle, sacrifice and martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he said adding on this day, Imam Hussain (RA), along with his companions and family, bravely stood up in the battle of Karbala against oppression, cruelty and injustice and embraced martyrdom for the righteous path.

He said, “The everlasting message of Imam Hussain (RA) echoes till today and it teaches that we should maintain the principles of justice, compassion and steadfastness in all spheres of life. The sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) was not confined to a certain time or place but it was a message for Muslims beyond all borders and for all coming generations and continents,” he stressed.

The prime minister said the great sacrifice was a reaffirmation that everyone should strive with unwavering determination for justice, equality and human dignity. The sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) imparted the lesson that one encountered difficulties while staying on the path of truth and justice but it was the way to achieve permanent success and blessings of Allah Almighty.

He said, “We should learn from the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) to overcome the challenges and difficulties faced by the nation and the whole Muslim Ummah. Remember that the obstacles in the path of truth and success can only be removed through steadfastness, sacrifice and determination.”

“Let us try to follow the great example set by Imam Hussain (RA) and his followers, in our daily lives. He is a tower of light and best example for our society. May Allah Almighty shower His blessings on our nation and Muslim Ummah and guide us and give us the strength to follow the teachings of Islam and stay true to the illustrious legacy of Imam Hussain (RA),” he concluded.