Ashura: Sindh sends cellular services suspension plea to Islamabad

KARACHI: The Sindh government has sent an application to the Ministry of Interior seeking suspension of cellular services during 10 days of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Provincial home department has requested for suspension of the mobile phone services during Ashura in various districts of Sindh.

The home department has recommended for cellular phone and Internet services’ suspension along the routes of mourning processions.

Sindh home department has asked the interior ministry to decide the matter as per rules and inform the provincial government.

Punjab Section 144

Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province from 1st to 10th Muharram (June 27 to July 6, 2025) due to security concerns during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The measure aims to ensure public safety, maintain religious harmony, and prevent any untoward incidents during the observance of Muharram.

According to a notification, only already-approved processions and religious gatherings (majalis) will be allowed during this period.

“No new events or modifications to existing processions will be permitted without prior authorization from the competent authority”.

Under the order, the display of weapons and flammable materials in public spaces is strictly banned.

The government has also prohibited provocative slogans, gestures, and any statements, verbal, written, or digital, that may incite sectarian or communal hatred.

Any attempt to spread religious or ethnic intolerance through speeches, media, or social platforms will be dealt with under the provisions of Section 144.