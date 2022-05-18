Ashutosh Rana gives befitting response to a controversy-seeking reporter

Journalist Maria Memon, Wednesday, shared a throwback video of Bollywood’s veteran actor, Ashutosh Rana when he gave a befitting reply to a reporter.

A video earlier published by an Indian film producer on the micro-blogging site exemplified the talented actor when he gave a witty albeit apt response to a reporter who questioned him regarding the ‘state of the country’ amid the religious conflicts, in order to stir a controversy.

Meanwhile this from Ashutosh Rana, came in on my WA A lesson in how to answer a cheeky question with oodles of wit, common sense, lashings of poetry, delivered with firm conviction, with a smile and with so so much style Brilliant

Do watch pic.twitter.com/xaM95D1AGZ — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) May 18, 2022

In his response, Rana narrated a thought-provoking poem to explain his perspective on the ‘essence of a nation’ irrespective of religious differences. He spoke about the segregation of land on the basis of religion and culture, in his lines, while posing questions about the division of natural elements including ‘moon and stars’.

He also reflected upon how all human beings consume the same water and air from the environment irrespective of religion and questioned if any specific religion had been assigned to these nature’s elements.

Furthermore, calling out the ‘fake’ leaders of the society in his concluding words, ‘War’ actor noted, “Neither Ram has destroyed any mosque, nor did Allah destroyed any temple.”

Sharing the clip on her handle on the photo and video sharing site, ‘Sawal Ye Hai’ host praised the Bollywood actor, “Bohot Aala! (Fantastic).”

On the acting front, Ashutosh Rana will be next seen in Akshay Kumar led ‘Prithviraj’.

