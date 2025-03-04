Ashwin has THIS advice for India to counter Travis Head in semi-final

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has offered India advice on how to counter Travis Head in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final.

India and Australia are set to face off in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Ahead of the game, Ashwin has advised India captain Rohit Sharma to let spinner Varun Chakaravarthy bowl the new ball to Australia opener Travis Head.

“New ball and give it to Varun and ask him to bowl over the stumps to Travis Head. Head shows all his three stumps and then clears his leg and hit it over the field. Varun Chakravarthy, with a new ball, might give India an edge. It will be a mouth-watering contest,” the former Indian spinner said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin was the of view that the Australia opening batter would want to attack Chakaravarthy in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final given his aggressive mindset.

“I would be very surprised if Travis Head will take on a back seat against Varun. He would love to go aggressive and it will high-risk option. Either he will give Australia good start or India will get him out cheaply. If Travis Head doesn’t take him on, then keep Varun on for five overs,” Ashwin said.

He urged India captain Rohit Sharma to bowl first if he wins the toss, saying that giving Australia the responsibility to set a total would put pressure on the side.

“If I am India then I won’t be worried about this bowling line-up of India. Win the toss, put them to bat. Give them the responsibility to set the total. If we get Travis Head’s wicket then it will be India’s game to control,” Ashwin said.