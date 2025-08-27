Ashwin announces retirement from IPL

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League on Wednesday in a message on social media.

The prolific cricket figure in India wrote: “Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today.

“Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPL and the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me,” Ashwin added.

Since debuting in 2009, he represented Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Rising Pune Supergiants across 220 matches, taking 187 wickets and scoring 833 runs.

Ashwin made his IPL debut in 2009 for his home franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He was part of CSK’s back-to-back title-winning squad in 2010 and 2011.

He joined Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011.

After CSK’s suspension in 2016, Ashwin turned out for Rising Pune Supergiant, though injury ruled him out of the 2017 season.

He later captain Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2018 and 2019.

Ashwin then moved to Delhi Capitals before joining Rajasthan Royals in 2022.

He was later bought back by CSK in 2025 for INR 9.75 crore at the mega auction. However, his final season proved underwhelming, as he claimed just seven wickets in nine matches, with CSK finishing at the bottom of the table.