Ashwin backs Usman Tariq as bowling action controversy resurfaces

COLOMBO: Pakistan’s mystery spinner Usman Tariq has found support from former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin amid renewed claims regarding the legality of his bowling action.

Pakistan secured a convincing 32-run victory over the United States on Tuesday, thanks to a strong collective performance.

Tariq was the standout performer, claiming three wickets for 27 runs. However, instead of his match-winning spell, his bowling action once again came under scrutiny.

Former Indian cricketer Shreevats Goswami questioned the pause Tariq takes during his run-up, comparing it to football regulations that no longer allow players to pause during a penalty run-up. Goswami argued that such an action should not be permitted.

“Even football doesn’t allow players to pause during a penalty run-up anymore. How is this ok? Action – all good. But pause? That too while loading to deliver. This can’t be continued seriously!” Goswami wrote on X.

Ashwin, however, came to Tariq’s defence. The former Indian spinner questioned why restrictions are often imposed on bowlers while batters are allowed greater flexibility.

“Agree football doesn’t allow it! While the batter can be allowed to switch hit or reverse without informing the umpire or bowler, after him/her commits to start batting on one side, why are the restrictions only limited to the bowler? In fact, the bowler isn’t allowed to change the arm with which he/she bowls without informing the umpire! They should first change that rule,” Ashwin posted on X.

Ashwin further explained that determining whether a bowler exceeds the permitted 15-degree elbow extension during a match is extremely difficult for on-field umpires. He suggested that a real-time, in-competition testing tool could help address such concerns.

“Okay, let me make it as clear as possible. Firstly, the legalities of his action can only be tested at an ICC bowling action testing centre. Secondly, there is a 15° rule under which a bowler needs to keep his elbow within the permitted limit. To judge if a bowler is within that 15° mark by the on-field umpire is impossible. The only solution to that is having a real-time, in-competition testing tool,” Ashwin stated.

He added that exploiting a grey area should not be grounds for criticism and maintained that Tariq’s pause at the crease is legal since it forms part of his regular bowling action.

“The above is a grey area, and to accuse someone of utilising the grey area is wrong. Finally, if the pause at the crease is legal or not — I believe it is entirely legal because that is his regular action,” Ashwin added.

Notably, Tariq has previously been reported twice during his career in the Pakistan Super League but was cleared on both occasions.