Ashwin claims Kohli’s advice made Akash Deep lose rhythm in BGT

Ravichandran Ashwin has claimed that Virat Kohli’s advice to bowler Akash Deep made him lose his rhythm during a Border-Gavaskar Trophy game.

The five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia took a surprising turn when Ashwin announced his retirement mid-series.

The former Indian spinner has now revealed a surprising observation about Virat Kohli during the Brisbane Test.

During a recent interview, Ashwin revealed that the former India skipper advised pacer Akash Deep to change his length to Australia batter Steve Smith.

However, the advice backfired and the pacer, who was bowling exceptional deliveries, lost his rhythm.

“Akash Deep was bowling a fabulous spell at the Gabba. He was probably bowling his best, but Bumrah wasn’t. He was going through a wonderful spell of 3-4 overs. I was watching the game from outside. I saw Virat [Kohli] run up to him and say, ‘seedha daalo yaar, seedha daalo!’ [bowl straight!],” Ashwin said.

According to the former Indian spinner, Deep bowled on Steve Smith’s body and on the leg side which the Australia batter flicked for runs without any trouble.

“His [Akash Deep] rhythm went awry,” said Ashwin.

Steve Smith went onto smash a ton in the first innings of the Brisbane Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While Indian bowlers bowled on consistent line and length in the second inning, several rain interruptions led the game to a draw.

In his interview, Ashwin emphasised the importance of synchronisation between the bowler and captain’s thought process.

“In Virat’s head, he thought that was uncomfortable for him, so if you do that against Smith, you will get him out. If you don’t understand a bowler, this is what happens. But if you understand a bowler, you know he’s going through a good spell, allow him to build on that spell,” he said.