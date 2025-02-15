Ashwin criticises celebrity culture in Indian cricket team

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has given his take on the superstar culture in the Indian cricket team.

In a chat on his YouTube channel, Ashwin raised concerns over the rising trend of giving celebrity status to top Indian players.

Ashwin emphasised the importance of performing for the national side as he used star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as examples.

“We are sportspersons, and we must be someone that the common people should resonate with, and can compare themselves with. For example, if you are a Rohit Sharma or a Virat Kohli, who have achieved so much. When you hit one more century, it is not just about your achievement anymore. It should be business as usual, and our goals should be bigger than these achievements,” he said.

The former India spinner urged the Indian cricketers to not encourage ‘superstardom’ and ‘celebrities’ culture in Indian cricket.

“It is important to normalise things in Indian cricket. We must not encourage this superstardom and super celebrities within the Indian cricket team. We must normalise all these things going forward. We are cricketers. We are not actors or superstars,” Ashwin said.

His statement came weeks after legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar urged the BCCI to stop ‘glorifying’ players.

Following the defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Gavaskar emphasised the need to select players who demonstrate commitment.

“It is imperative that we move away from the star culture. Players must give their utmost to Indian cricket. Participation in every series should be mandatory unless there is a medical emergency. Those unwilling to play should not be considered,” Gavaskar said at the time.