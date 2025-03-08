Ashwin responds to viral post claiming ‘he predicted Kohli, Rohit’s retirement’

Former Indian all-rounder R Ashwin has responded to the claims that he predicted the retirement of Indian cricket stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

A viral post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) had claimed that Ashwin stated Rohit was aiming to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup, while Kohli may retire soon to spend more time with his family.

However, Ashwin took to his X account to debunk the claims, saying, “Heartwarming to see humans still excelling at creative storytelling in this AI era. Nice script but maybe check with me next time before casting me in the lead role?” Although some users claimed to have heard the statement on Ashwin’s Tamil YouTube channel, the source of the quotes could not be verified.

Kohli and Rohit have been long-serving pillars of Indian cricket, with Kohli being the second-highest scorer for India across formats and Rohit being the fourth-highest. Ashwin, the second-highest Test wicket-taker for India, recently announced his retirement from international cricket and will play for Chennai Super Kings in this year’s IPL.

