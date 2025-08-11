R Ashwin unsure about future at CSK ahead of IPL 2026

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed he was in the dark about his future at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2026.

Ashwin was signed by the franchise for INR 9.75 crore before the last edition of the tournament earlier this year.

In that season, the all-rounder featured in nine of CSK’s 14 matches, the first time he played less than 12 games in a season.

However, Ravichandran Ashwin had a forgetful outing throughout the season as he bowled with an economy 9.12 runs an over.

Ahead of the IPL 2026, the India all-rounder has urged CSK to clarify their intentions about him.

“I played three years for RR. After my 1st year, I got an email from the CEO saying this is your performance, this is our expectation and we’re renewing your contract. It’s one plus one plus one – the contract renewal. After every season, it’s the responsibility of the franchise to communicate to the player if they’re retaining or releasing him,” he said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin continued, “With regard to news about me or Sanju – obviously a player has the right to express interest [if he wishes to be retained or no]. Every player seeks clarity. As things stand, it’s not in my hands. I’ve just asked for clarity.”

The India all-rounder maintained that a clarity from the CSK ahead of the IPL 2026 was essential amid rumours circulating around the future of players.

“The situation we’re in, all the news floating around, none of it is coming from the players. Even with Sanju’s news, it’s rumours or it’s coming from the franchise’s side. I don’t know who is making this news,” he said.

It is worth noting here Ashwin made his IPL debut with CSK, and later played for Rising Pune Supergiant, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.