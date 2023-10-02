Ashwin’s graceful reply over Afridi sixes goes viral

After the 21-month gap, the star Indian off-spinner – Ravichandran Ashwin – made his comeback to the Indian ODI squad ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023.

The 37-year-old replaced injured – Axar Patel – in the squad after the bowling all-rounder failed to recover in time from his left quadriceps injury suffered during the Asia Cup 2023.

Recently, the Indian off-spinner was reminded of the two sixes against his bowling by the former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi during Asia Cup 2014.

Shahid Afridi Still remembers those two sixes 🔥🔥🔥🤩 — Sawal Meer Khan (@sawalmeer) September 30, 2023

During the Asia Cup 2014, with 10 needed of the last over, Ashwin was bowling against the green shirts with India needing just one wicket to win.

However, Afridi hit two back-to-back sixes to Ashwin, helping his side to chase down the target of 246 with two balls remaining and a wicket in spare.

Recently, a Pakistani fan tweeted on X – formerly known as Twitter, reminding Ashwin of those two sixes by Afridi back in Asia Cup 2014. However in a friendly exchange, the Indian spinner appreciated the former skipper’s batting for his ability to strike the ball.

The fan replied to Ashwin’s tweet stating that, “Shahid Afridi Still remembers those two sixes.”

“Those were really good shots man. Really admired him as a great ball striker,” wrote the India cricketer in reply.

It is worth mentioning here that, Ashwin picked up 3/44 in 9.3 over but ended up conceding two sixes of the last over from Shahid Afridi (34* off 18) which led India to lose two points.