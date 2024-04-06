26.9 C
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

BAJAUR: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was killed when his vehicle was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Mamund area of Bajaur district, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to police, an improvised explosive device targeted police officials in Lwee Mamund, Bajaur injuring police sub-inspector and constable.

Later, the assistant sub inspector, who was critically injured, succumbed to injuries at the hospital, they said.

The police collected evidence from the scene and started investigation into the incident.

Earlier today, the security forces on Saturday killed eight terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) Intelligence-based operations (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Inter-Services Public Relations said.

As per the ISPR press release, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan. The security forces after an intense fire exchange killed eight terrorists.

The eliminated terrorists were involved in attacks on law enforcers and civilians, the ISPR said. Weapons and explosives were also confiscated from the dead outlaws.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

The locals also appreciated the action of the law enforcers, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

