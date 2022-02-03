ASI martyred, two cops injured in Nowshera attack

NOWSHERA: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police was martyred and two other cops sustained injuries after unidentified men opened fire on them in Nowshera district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the cops were standing at a check-post within the remits of Jalozai police station, where unidentified men opened fire on them.

“An ASI posted at the police station succumbed to his injuries while two other cops received bullet wounds,” they said and added that the body and injured were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formality and treatment.

The police have launched a search operation in the area to nab the suspects.

A total of 13 terrorists were killed, while seven soldiers embraced martyrdom as security forces repulsed terrorist attacks on their camps in Balochistan’s Nushki and Panjgur, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said the troops successfully repulsed terrorist attacks in Panjgur and Nushki areas last night, after which they carried out clearance operations to hunt down terrorists hiding there.

In the Nushki operation, security forces encountered and shot dead five more terrorists, bringing the tally of the killed terrorists to nine, it said, adding four brave soldiers, including an officer, embraced martyrdom while repulsing the attack.

A clearance operation is underway in the Panjgur area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. Four terrorists have so far been killed in Panjgur while at least 4/5 have been surrounded by security forces.

During intense exchanges of fire, three soldiers embraced martyrdom and four soldiers got injured.

