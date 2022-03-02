ASI murder case: ‘Religious organization and policemen involved’

Karachi: A suspect in the ASI Ali Mohsin’s murder case has said that a religious organization ordered the killing and two policemen were also accomplices in the murder, ARY News reported.

ASI Ali Mohsin was murdered in the Ferozaabad area of Karachi in 2012. The accused Fazloo was arrested by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi In charge Chaudhary Safdar and his team.

According to details, the suspect named Fazlur Rehman aka Fazlu has made some important revelations in the ASI Ali Mohsin’s murder case.

The arrested accused said that the orders for the killing were issued from the office of a religious organization, and the meeting to plan the murder was also held at the organization’s office, he added.

Also Read: Khairpur industrialist arrested in ASI murder case

The accused Fazloo added that the religious organization held a grudge against the ASI since the officer arrested some of the organization’s workers after a feud with the police. Two policemen, who were devoted workers of the religious organization also assisted in the murder, the suspect said.

The suspect revealed that one of the Policemen Intezar informed the shooters about the ASI’s departure from his house.

The CTD officials say that the investigation is still ongoing.

Comments