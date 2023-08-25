Asia Cup 2023: BCCI president, VP to arrive in Pakistan

LAHORE: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajeev Shukla will arrive in Pakistan for the forthcoming 2023 Asia Cup, scheduled to begin on August 30, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajeev Shukla will arrive in Pakistan on September 4 and will attend a match during Asia Cup 2023.

Besides attending the match, BCCI officials will also meet Zaka Ashraf, Chairman Management Committee of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The development came after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) extended an invitation to the members of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and other cricket boards to attend the mega event.

This year’s Asia Cup will kick off with host Pakistan taking on Nepal in the curtain raiser on August 30 in Multan.

Pakistan will host a total of four matches including a Super 4s fixture.

India’s group stage matches including the anticipated clash against Pakistan, scheduled on September 2, will be held in Kandy while the rest of the Super 4s matches, including the final will be played in Colombo.

The arch-rivals Pakistan and India will come face to face again on September 10 in Colombo if both manage to qualify for the Super 4s.

Like the previous edition, the Asia Cup schedule holds a possibility of treating the cricket fans with a maximum of three Pakistan-India matches in a single tournament if both arch-rivals, in a first, simultaneously qualify for the final.

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup features six teams, divided into two groups, the top two teams from each group will then qualify for the Super 4s. The continental event will run from August 31 to September 17.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in the ODI format and will serve as an opportunity for the Asian teams to bolster their preparations for the upcoming ICC Men’s World Cup.