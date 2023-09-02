Watch: Haris Rauf gives fiery send-off to Ishan Kishan

The video of Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf giving a fiery send-off to India batter Ishan Kishan in the high-octane Asia Cup 2023 fixture is going viral on social media.

In the 38th over, Haris Rauf bowled a short delivery to Ishan Kishan who scored a crucial half-century. He skied the ball to mid-on and was caught by Pakistani captain Babar Azam.

The right-arm pacer gave a fiery send-off to the middle-order batter.

This is how pak vs ind should be. pic.twitter.com/0TYjr95sku — water and joints. (@waterandjoints) September 2, 2023

Pakistan qualified for Super 4s after the blockbuster fixture against India was washed out due to rain.

Rain plays spoilsport in the second innings 🌧️ Pakistan are through to the Super 4s after sharing points with India in today’s match.#PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/vvvXeXYCbz — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 2, 2023

Pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf rattled the India top-order with the former making quick work of captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Haris Rauf’s dismissal of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer reduced the side to 66-4 in their 14.1 overs.

How good were the Pakistan seamers in the first hour of play? 😍#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/WAXxoRgyby — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2023

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya started the recovery and scored half-centuries. The latter top-scored with 87 off 90 deliveries with seven fours and a six to his name. The former hit nine fours and two maximums on his way to 81-ball 82.

100-run partnership ✅

Individual 50s ✅

Rescuing India from a precarious position ✅ How impressive have these two Indian batters been so far? 😍#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/PO1kDAqysm — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2023

Their 138-run stand for the fifth wicket helped India score 266 in 48.5 overs.

Pakistan’s run chase never began as rain kept interrupting the proceedings. The match was eventually called off.

Green Shirts needed a point to reach the Super 4s given that they had begun their campaign with a 238-run win over Nepal.

India will have to beat Nepal to advance in the tournament.

