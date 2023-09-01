Watch: Pakistan and India players show sportsman spirit of Asia Cup match

A video of Pakistan and India cricketers having candid conversations ahead of the sides’ Asia Cup 2023 fixture is going viral.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared the heartwarming video on its social media accounts. It should Pakistan and India players interacting and having fun.

Pakistan and India players meet up ahead of Saturday’s #PAKvIND match in Kandy ✨#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/iP94wjsX6G — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 1, 2023

The video was shared on the social media application on social media handles. It showed Haris Rauf and Virat Kohli shaking hands and hugging each other.

The picture broke the internet. Fans of both Pakistan and India spoke highly of the gesture of the two players.

Loved it ❤️✨ — Md Zishan Alam (@izishan7) September 1, 2023

amazing atmosphere 😍 ♥ — Zaka Ullah Khan (@zakaspeaks) September 1, 2023

Love this. That’s why @imVkohli & @vikrantgupta73 have huge respect in Pakistan. No disrespect for others, I personally love all current Indian team cuz they’re class and @cricketaakash @bhogleharsha @gauravkapur for their com — riz (@riz25720792) September 1, 2023

We are all one God’s creation. Let’s love and respect each other — Salman khalid (@Awesomesalman1) September 1, 2023

see the respect in the eyes of Haris Rauf…❤️❤️love u harry — ᴹᴬᴸᴵᴷ ᵁᴮᴬᴵᴰᵁᴸᴸᴬᴴ❦ (@Malik_Ubii_1321) September 1, 2023

Pakistan and India will clash at Pallekele on September 2.

Green Shirts announced an unchanged side for the fixture.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.