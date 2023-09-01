26.9 C
Karachi
Friday, September 1, 2023
Watch: Pakistan and India players show sportsman spirit of Asia Cup match

A video of Pakistan and India cricketers having candid conversations ahead of the sides’ Asia Cup 2023 fixture is going viral. 

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared the heartwarming video on its social media accounts. It should Pakistan and India players interacting and having fun.

The video was shared on the social media application on social media handles. It showed Haris Rauf and Virat Kohli shaking hands and hugging each other.

The picture broke the internet. Fans of both Pakistan and India spoke highly of the gesture of the two players.

Pakistan and India will clash at Pallekele on September 2.

Green Shirts announced an unchanged side for the fixture.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

