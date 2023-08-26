Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to deploy Army, Rangers for security

ISLAMABAD: In order to ensure foolproof security during the Asia Cup 2023, the federal cabinet has approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers, ARY News reported on Saturday citing sources.

The federal cabinet approved the deployment via circulation after the Punjab caretaker government had requested the deployment of the army and Rangers via summary.

Sources said that army and Punjab Rangers would be deployed from August 27 to September 6.

“The Punjab Rangers will be deployed in the second tier Quick Reaction Forces (QRFs), while the Pakistan Army deployment will be in third tier QRF mode,” they added.

This year’s Asia Cup will kick off with host Pakistan taking on Nepal in the curtain raiser on August 30 in Multan.

Pakistan will host a total of four matches including a Super 4s fixture.

India’s group stage matches including the anticipated clash against Pakistan, scheduled on September 2, will be held in Kandy while the rest of the Super 4s matches, including the final will be played in Colombo.

The arch-rivals Pakistan and India will come face to face again on September 10 in Colombo if both manage to qualify for the Super 4s.

Read More: India’s Rohit Sharma aware of Pakistan threat in Asia Cup 2023

Like the previous edition, the Asia Cup schedule holds a possibility of treating the cricket fans with a maximum of three Pakistan-India matches in a single tournament if both arch-rivals, in a first, simultaneously qualify for the final.

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup features six teams, divided into two groups, the top two teams from each group will then qualify for the Super 4s. The continental event will run from August 31 to September 17.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in the ODI format and will serve as an opportunity for the Asian teams to bolster their preparations for the upcoming ICC Men’s World Cup.