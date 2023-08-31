27.9 C
Asia Cup 2023: Ravi Ashwin decodes Mohammad Rizwan's 'bizarre' run-out

By Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin was baffled by Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan’s run out in the Asia Cup 2023 fixture against Nepal.

Mohammad Rizwan hit the ball at the cover and region and set off for the run. Dipendra Singh Airee picked up the ball, turned around and hit the stumps directly at the non-striker’s end. 

He was given out as his bat as his feet were in the air.

The dismissal was one of the talking points in the match. Some found humour, while others were furious with Mohammad Rizwan. 

India spinner Ravi Ashwin said he was surprised by the incident in a tweet. 

Pakistan started its Asia Cup 2023 campaign on a winning note as it humbled Nepal by 238 runs. Captain Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed were the stars of the show as they struck centuries. 

Green Shirts managed 342-6 in their 50 overs. The skipper top scored with 131-ball 151 with four sixes and 14 boundaries to his name. Iftikhar Ahmed hit 11 fours and four maximums on his way to 71-ball 109. 

Nepal pacer Sompal Kami took two wickets. 

Nepal put on a dismal batting performance as the side were dismissed for 104 in 23.1 overs. All rounder Shadab Khan was the pick of Pakistan bowlers with his four-wicket haul.

