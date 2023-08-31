Asia Cup 2023: Ravi Ashwin decodes Mohammad Rizwan’s ‘bizarre’ run-out

India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin was baffled by Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan’s run out in the Asia Cup 2023 fixture against Nepal.

Mohammad Rizwan hit the ball at the cover and region and set off for the run. Dipendra Singh Airee picked up the ball, turned around and hit the stumps directly at the non-striker’s end.

He was given out as his bat as his feet were in the air.

Lamichhane to Rizwan, out Rizwan Run Out!!

There’s a direct hit at the bowler’s end. Rizwan run out (Dipendra Singh) 44(50) [4s-6]#PAKvsNEP #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/UdUi0CJtMe — MrDeepak (@X_MrDeepak) August 30, 2023

The dismissal was one of the talking points in the match. Some found humour, while others were furious with Mohammad Rizwan.

India spinner Ravi Ashwin said he was surprised by the incident in a tweet.

The height of the throw made it harder to evade for Rizwan but for someone who generally dives to make his ground all the time while running between the wickets, this is a rare instance of him ducking for cover and the only reason is that he isn’t wearing his helmet. He loves… pic.twitter.com/asBSX6rf9n — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 30, 2023

Pakistan started its Asia Cup 2023 campaign on a winning note as it humbled Nepal by 238 runs. Captain Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed were the stars of the show as they struck centuries.

Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed both scored centuries, while Shadab took 4 wickets as Pakistan outshone Nepal by a margin of 238 runs. The Men in Green have made a remarkable start in this edition of the Asia Cup 🇵🇰 #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP pic.twitter.com/8YLyZlnBQw — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023

Green Shirts managed 342-6 in their 50 overs. The skipper top scored with 131-ball 151 with four sixes and 14 boundaries to his name. Iftikhar Ahmed hit 11 fours and four maximums on his way to 71-ball 109.

Nepal pacer Sompal Kami took two wickets.

Nepal put on a dismal batting performance as the side were dismissed for 104 in 23.1 overs. All rounder Shadab Khan was the pick of Pakistan bowlers with his four-wicket haul.

