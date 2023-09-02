Urvashi Rautela’s another post on Naseem Shah goes viral

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela made headlines again as she shared a picture of Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 fixture against India.

The picture showed her watching Naseem Shah in a team meeting ahead of the ongoing Pakistan-India fixture in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

There is a long history of Naseem Shah and Urvashi Rautela social media updates. It started when the celebrity posted a clip that was a screen recording from the Asia Cup 2022 fixture between Pakistan and India in Dubai.

The first frame of the edited video showed Naseem Shah smiling. The second frame showed Urvashi Rautela returning the smile. The clip ended with them smiling at each other.

Naseem Shah, talking about the video, said he does not know who or what Urvashi Rautela is. The fast bowler said he was unaware know about it.

“I don’t know about it as such,” he said. “I perform on the field and people send such videos. I have no idea about it. I am thankful to those who watch matches in the stadiums. I like it when they come and cheer for whomever they like.”

It turned out that Urvashi Rautela was one of his Instagram followers too. She unfollowed him following his remarks about her.

Moreover, she felicitated birthday wishes to Naseem Shah and congratulated him on being conferred with honorary DSP rank on his 20th birthday this year.

