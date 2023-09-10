Vikrant Gupta makes an interesting request from Babar Azam

Indian cricketing journalist Vikran Gupta revealed he had asked Pakistan captain Babar Azam for his signed bat ahead of the high-voltage Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against India.

Vikrant Gupta – who has praised Pakistan’s performance throughout the regional championships – talked about his request in an interview. The journalist said it happened during a training session.

He recalled the sound of his bat standing out from the rest.

“Babar Azam seemed very fluent in the nets and the sound of the ball hitting his bat was different from the others,” he said. “So after the nets, I stopped Babar Azam and asked him for his signed bat. I told him that I specifically wanted the bat he plays with. Now let’s see if he gives me his bat.”

He responded negatively when the interviewer asked him if he had asked India batter Virat Kohli for his bat.

I met Pakistan Cricket team players but had a minute chat with captain Babar Azam and asked him for his autographed bat 🏏 #BabarAzam#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/12dxL70hQf — Vikrant Gupta (@VikrantGupta73_) September 9, 2023

Earlier, Vikrant Gupta’s video of his interaction with Babar Azam went viral.

It is an honor for me to meet Pakistan captain @babarazam258. He is a very good cricketer, it was nice to talk to him and he is also my son’s favorite player Babar Azam.#AsiaCup23 #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/urM987Uhl4 — Vikrant Gupta (@VikrantGupta73_) September 9, 2023

The journalist said it was an honour meeting Pakistan captain Babar Azam. He said, “He is a very good cricketer. It was nice to talk to him and he is also my son’s favourite player.”