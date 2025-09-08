ACC announces match officials for Asia Cup 2025

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has unveiled the match officials lineup for the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to kick off on September 9.

Richie Richardson and Andy Pycroft will lead the panel for the group stage, which will have 12 games played from September 9 to 19.

The group stage of the continental tournament will commence on Tuesday, September 9, with the game between Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi.

Other umpires for the group-stage games include Ahmad Pakteen (Afghanistan), Asif Yaqoob (Pakistan), Faisal Afridi (Pakistan), Gazi Sohel (Bangladesh), Izatullah Safi (Afghanistan), and Masudur Rahman (Bangladesh).

Raveendra Wimalasiri (Sri Lanka), Rohan Pandit (India), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka), and Virender Sharma (India) are also part of the panel for the group-stage games of the Asia Cup 2025.

The ACC announced that match officials for the Super Four stage and the final will be announced at a later date.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against Oman on September 12 in the eight-team tournament.

They will then face arch-rivals India on September 14, while they will play their third and final group-stage game against the UAE on September 17.

As per the tournament’s format, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025.

The qualification scenario might pitch Pakistan and India against each other for the second time on September 21.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sufiyan Muqeem.