Bangladesh announce 16-member squad for Asia Cup 2025

Wicketkeeping batter Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan returned to the T20I side after three years as Bangladesh announced their squad for the Asia Cup 2025.

Litton Das will lead the 16-member squad in the continental tournament, with participation from senior players such as Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed.

The squad will play the Netherlands in a three-match T20I series later this month before September’s Asia Cup 2025.

The most notable inclusion in the Bangladesh squad is Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, who returned to the T20I side after almost three years.

The 31-year-old wicketkeeping batter last played for his national side in the shorter formate during the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, and Hasan Mahmud as standby players for the continental tournament.

It is worth noting here that Bangladesh are drawn with Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka in Group B of the Asia Cup 2025.

Bangladesh squad:

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Shaif Uddin.

Standby (For Asia Cup): Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, and Hasan Mahmud.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 17-member national squad for the tournament.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha will lead the side which also features Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali.

Other notable names in the team are Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, and Mohammad Nawaz, while Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sufiyan Muqeem also secure places.

Wasim Junior and Sahibzada Farhan complete the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup 2025.