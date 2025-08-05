Bangladesh unveil preliminary squad for Asia Cup 2025

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) unveiled its preliminary squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday.

The BCB also announced the 25-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against the Netherlands, alongside confirming their participation in the continental tournament.

Wicketkeeping batter Nurul Hasan is a notable inclusion in the Bangladesh squad.

“The available players will report for a fitness camp at SBNCS, Mirpur on 6 August. The skill practice will begin at the SBNCS from 15 August before the camp moves to Sylhet on 20 August,” BCB said in a statement.

Bangladesh will host the Netherlands from August 26 to September 3 for a T20I series.

According to reports, the tourists will land in Bangladesh on August 26 and will play the first game against the hosts in Sylhet on August 30.

The two teams will then face off in the second game on September 1, while the third and final T20I is scheduled for September 3.

The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 9 to 28.

Group A includes Pakistan, India, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

Bangladesh preliminary squad for the Asia Cup 2025 and the Netherlands series:

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahidul Islam Ankon, and Saif Hassan.