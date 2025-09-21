Asia Cup 2025: Captains skip handshake again

The toss between Pakistan and India has come under the limelight once again as both captains skipped handshake again.

The crunch Asia Cup Super Four clash between the arch-rivals is being played at the Dubai International Stadium.

The widely debated handshake controversy resurfaced again today when India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and went straight to chat with Savi Shastri for the pre-match discussion, while Salman Ali Agha mirrored the gesture.

This is the second time tensions have flared during the toss between the two sides. The issue spread like a while fire and was dubbed as against the sprit of the game.

Earlier, Suryakumar had also refrained from the customary handshake with Salman.

Suryakumar, having struck the winning runs, walked off with teammate Shivam Dube without greeting the Pakistani players as well.

While Pakistan’s squad waited on the field for the traditional post-match gesture, the Indian players instead headed straight to their dressing room and closed the door, leaving the Pakistani contingent without acknowledgment.