Asia Cup 2025: Fakhar Zaman dismissal sparks debate

Controversy struck the India-Pakistan match once again when veteran opener Fakhar Zaman was given out after a controversial catch behind the stumps.

The left-hander was looking good in the middle, as he raced to 15 off just nine deliveries with the help of three boundaries.

However, the controversial moment in the third over of the innings was when Hardik Pandya deceived Fakhar with a slower delivery, which caught the outside edge of his willow and was caught by Sanju Samson behind the stumps.

Fakhar was given out caught behind, despite doubts surrounding the legality of the catch taken by India wicket-keeper.

The third umpire had a long check to confirm whether the ball had hit the ground or not before being taken by Samson, and ultimately ruled Fakhar out.

This left Fakhar in disbelief and shock while leaving the pitch.

The decision was questioned by both Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, who were commentating on the game.

Similarly, former crickets and fans join the voice on X over the legitimacy of the catch.

The catch taken by the Indian keeper to dismiss Fakhar Zaman should have been given not out, the benefit of the doubt should have gone to the batsman. — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) September 21, 2025

Fakhar was not out that’s the tweet. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 21, 2025

That dismissal of Fakhar Zaman seemed not out. Ball seemed to have bounced before it thudded into the gloves. #AsiaCup #INDvsPak — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) September 21, 2025