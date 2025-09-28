Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan set sights on ending India’s streak in final

DUBAI: Pakistan will be aiming to reverse their fortunes when they face arch-rivals India in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday.

India, the 2016 champions, have marched into the title clash unbeaten, overcoming every opponent in the eight-team tournament.

Their dominance included two victories over Pakistan—first in the group stage and later in the Super Fours of Asia Cup 2025.

As India remained unbeaten in the Asia Cup, thanks to a clinical super over finish against Sri Lanka on Friday, two if its key players, Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma were absent from the field after picking up niggles.

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has eased concerns over their fitness ahead of Sunday’s Asia Cup final, saying both players are being closely monitored.

All-rounder left the field in the opening over of Sri Lanka’s innings after dismissing Kusal Mendis for a golden duck.

He was holding his left hamstring as he walked off and did not return.

On the other hand, pener Abhishek Sharma clutched his right thigh during the ninth over. Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube and Jitesh Sharma filled in as substitute fielders during the innings.

“Hardik had cramps. He will be assessed tonight and again tomorrow morning before we take a call,” Morkel clarified.

With less than 48 hours to recover, Morkel said the management’s priority was to get the players fully rested.