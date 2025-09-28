Asia Cup 2025: Ind-Pak commentators talk to their respective teams at toss, post match in final

Dubai: A special arrangement has been made for a special high octane final between arch rivals India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 as two separate commentators will talk to Pakistani and Indian skippers at a time of toss and post match.

As the toss has been conducted, Ravi Shastri talked to Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav after he won the toss.

Similarly, Waqar Younis exchanged words with Pakistani skipper Salman Ali Aga over the high stake match and his input on the toss.

Likewise, at the end of the match, an Indian commentator would talk to his country skipper. Pakistani commentator would be called to for the post match talk to Pakistani captain.

On the other hand, India have won the toss and opted to field first.

Earlier, a blow to the Indian team Hardik Pandya has not be included in the India’s playing owing to his injury.

The Indian pacer Hardik Pandya had gotten injured earlier match against Sri Lanka. Whereas Rinku Singh replaced the all-rounder.

This is the first final between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup’s 41-year history.

The management is unlikely to shuffle the line-up for the high-octane clash, which featured in the Super Four stage win against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Sources confirm there is little chance of recalling young batter Hasan Nawaz, who was dropped after the earlier clash with India.

In positive news, pacer Haris Rauf has regained full fitness and is available for selection in the title decider.

India, meanwhile, are expected to strengthen their side by recalling Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube. Both missed the last Super Four match against Sri Lanka, with Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana likely to make way.

Since its inception in 1984, the continental event has witnessed 15 finals, but never a Pakistan–India title clash.

Pakistan have featured in five Asia Cup finals, lifting the trophy twice and finishing runners-up three times, most recently to Sri Lanka in 2022.

Meanwhile, India remain the competition’s most successful team, with eight titles from 11 final appearances.