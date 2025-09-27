Asia Cup 2025: India face injury scare ahead of Pakistan final

It looks like defending champions India might be struggling with a couple of injury setbacks ahead of their anticipated final against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

This will be the first time in the tournament’s 41-year history that the two arch-rivals are going toe-to-toe in the final.

As India remained unbeaten in the Asia Cup, thanks to a clinical super over finish against Sri Lanka on Friday, two if its key players, Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma were absent from the field after picking up niggles.

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has eased concerns over their fitness ahead of Sunday’s Asia Cup final, saying both players are being closely monitored.

All-rounder left the field in the opening over of Sri Lanka’s innings after dismissing Kusal Mendis for a golden duck.

He was holding his left hamstring as he walked off and did not return.

On the other hand, pener Abhishek clutched his right thigh during the ninth over. Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube and Jitesh Sharma filled in as substitute fielders during the innings.

“Hardik had cramps. He will be assessed tonight and again tomorrow morning before we take a call,” Morkel clarified.

With less than 48 hours to recover, Morkel said the management’s priority was to get the players fully rested.

“The key for the boys is to rest. They’re already in ice baths and recovery has started straight after the match. The best way now is sleep and staying off their feet,” he explained.

Morkel added that Saturday would be kept light, with pool recovery sessions and massages instead of training. “It’s a quick turnaround. Playing smart is key. There will certainly be no training,” he stressed.