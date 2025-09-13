Asia Cup 2025: Karachi Kings hit back at Punjab Kings

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings have issued a strong response to the controversial Asia Cup 2025 banner posted by the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Punjab Kings.

The Indian franchise posted a controversial Asia Cup banner where it snubbed Pakistan. The banner was posted in connection with the upcoming blockbuster tie between Pakistan and India on Sunday.

Their banner featured a logo of the Indian cricket team, but their Sunday’s opponent Pakistan were left out from the post.

Pakistan were missing from the caption as well.

This exclusion sparked widespread criticism from fans and cricket followers, who accused the franchise of being politically motivated and disrespectful towards Pakistan.

The move triggered widespread backlash from fans and cricket followers, who accused the IPL franchise of disrespect and political bias.

In response, the 2020 PSL winners, Karachi Kings, released their own creative poster.

The artwork depicted Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha playing chess against the shadow of India’s captain.

The gesture was widely praised by Pakistani fans, who lauded the franchise’s effort for standing up to the IPL giant with a clever rebuttal.

This is not the first time controversy has marred an India-Pakistan clash.

Recently, during the second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), India Champions refused to play Pakistan not only in the league-stage fixture but also in the semifinal.