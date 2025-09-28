Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan captain Salman Agha left alone in trophy shoot

India once again broke the Asia Cup tradition, as Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha was left alone in the pre-final photoshoot at the Dubai International Stadium.

Traditionally, captains of both finalists take part in a joint trophy shoot ahead of the match. However, Suryakumar Yadav was nowhere to be found.

The Indian team management clarified that they had not received any instructions from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to the photoshoot.

This comes amid ongoing controversies between the two teams during the tournament. The Indian captain avoided customary handshakes in both games.

Moreover, tensions escalated when Indian players immediately returned to the dressing room after that game, locking the doors while Pakistan’s squad remained on the field for post-match courtesies.

A similar situation occurred during the Super Four clash on September 21, when both teams once again refrained from exchanging handshakes.

For the unversed, the historic final marks the first time Pakistan and India will face each other in an Asia Cup title clash, further fueling excitement around the encounter.