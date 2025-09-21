Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Vs India match tickets put on sale after spectators show disinterest

Dubai: The tickets of Pakistan India high octane clash have put on sell owing to disinterest of the cricket spectators.

Now, two tickets are being sold with third one as a free.

As the DP World Asia Cup 2025 tournament moves to the action-packed Super Four stage, fans can now avail exciting offers on match tickets.

All categories of tickets including hospitality tickets, have been made available on Platinumlist.net.

A limited number of individual tickets for all remaining matches including the Sunday, 28 September tournament final have been released today.

Additionally, ticket packages are on offer for fans wanting to secure their seats for the remaining blockbuster matches. Details of the two packages are as mentioned below.

Package A:

Starting price AED 525.

Package includes the following Super Four matches:

– Sri Lana vs Bangladesh

– India vs Pakistan

– India vs Bangladesh

Package B:

Starting price AED 525.

Package includes two Super Four matches and the tournament final:

– Pakistan vs Bangladesh

– India vs Sri Lanka

– Final

Super Four schedule:

Saturday, 20 September – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Dubai – 6:30pm

Sunday, 21 September – India vs Pakistan, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, 22 September – Rest Day

Tuesday, 23 September – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Wednesday, 24 September – India vs Bangladesh, Dubai – 6:30pm

Thursday, 25 September – Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Dubai – 6:30pm

Friday, 26 September – India vs Sri Lanka, Dubai – 6:30pm

Saturday, 27 September – Rest Day

Sunday, 28 September – Final, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, 29 September – Reserve Day

On the other hand, Pakistan have decided to bring various vital changes in the team before another high octane match against arch rival India for first match of Super Four round of Asia Cup 2025, on Sunday, tomorrow.

Under the expected changes, Saim Ayub likely to be bat at number 4 or 5 position while it has been decided to include Fahim Ashraf or Hussain Talat replacing Hassan Nawaz from the team.

There is no chance of inclusion of Sufyan Muqeem in the team as Harris Rauf will play the Sunday match.

On the other hand, Muhammad Haris or Fakhar Zaman will kick off the innings from Pakistan side.

The most anticipated match will be played at 7:30 pm in Dubai International Stadium.

Former Pakistan cricketers have in their analysis said that the Sunday game traditionally between Pakistan and India will be more tough and the green team need the best preparations.

They said that Pakistan will have to adopt a balance between its bating and bowling and this match is going to be a big match.

Pakistan have gotten an opportunity to do away with their mistakes of earlier match and there will be a different environment in the Sunday face off.

India and Pakistan clash again in the Asia Cup on Sunday, renewing one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries a week after their last match was overshadowed by a handshake row.

India won the September 14 group match by seven wickets in Dubai and afterwards refused to shake hands with their opponents, angering Pakistan.

It was the first meeting between the neighbours since a four-day cross-border conflict in May left more than 70 people dead.