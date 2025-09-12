Asia Cup 2025: Haris, bowlers help Pakistan thrash Oman by 93 runs

DUBAI: Powered by Muhammad Haris and bowlers, particularly spinners, Pakistan delivered a commanding performance in the fourth match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, thrashing Oman by a colossal 93 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Setting a challenging target of 161, thanks to Muhammad Haris’ explosive 66 and a late blitz from Muhammad Nawaz, Pakistan’s bowlers then dismantled Oman’s batting lineup to secure a resounding victory by bowling them out for just 67.

Just like Pakistan, Oman faltered early as they lost opener Jatinder Singh, bowled by Saim Ayub for just 1 in the second over.

Hammad Mirza and Aamir Kaleem briefly steadied the innings with a quick 22-run stand off 12 balls, but Kaleem’s dismissal for 13 off 11 triggered a collapse.

From 24-2 in the fourth over, Oman’s chase unraveled further with back-to-back blows in the seventh and eighth overs, as Pakistan’s bowlers kept the pressure on with disciplined lines and regular wickets.

With no meaningful resistance from the middle order, Oman’s innings folded tamely, handing Pakistan a commanding 93-run win.

Sufiyan Muqeem, Faheem Ashraf, and Saim Ayub each claimed two wickets in a clinical bowling display.

Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan could manage to score 160-7 in 20 overs, thanks to a blistering fifty by Muhammad haris.

Pakistan got off to a disastrous start when opener Saim Ayub was dismissed without scoring in the very first over, leaving Pakistan 4 for 1.

Muhammad Haris, who was promoted to one-down position, led a solid comeback along with Sahibzada Farhan. The duo added 85 for the second wicket with Muhammad Haris being the aggressor.

Just when a spirited fightback led by Muhammad Haris and Sahibzada Farhan steadied the ship, Oman’s veteran spinner Aamir Kaleem turned the tide.

He first removed Sahibzada Farhan (29) and then the well-set Muhammad Haris and captain Salman Agha on consecutive deliveries, triggering a middle-order collapse.

Muhammad Haris smashed a fifty, scoring 66 off 44 deliveries as he hammered three sixes and seven fours

From 102-4 in the 13th over, Pakistan managed only 23 runs in the next four overs while also losing Hassan Nawaz for 9, slumping to 125-5 by the 17th over.

Muhammad Nawaz once again stepped up when it mattered, smashing a rapid 19 off 10 balls to help Pakistan past the 160-run mark. His brisk innings included four well-timed boundaries, providing the late boost the team needed.

Pakistan and Oman, who are placed in Group A alongside India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), are playing their first match of the tournament.

Pakistan playing XI

Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (capt), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed.

Oman playing XI

Jatinder Singh (capt), Syed Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Hasnain Ali Shah, Shah Faisal, Muhammad Nadeem, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mahmood, Shakeel Ahmad and Samay Shrivastava.

Head-to-Head

Pakistan and Oman have not faced each other in international cricket as yet.

For the unversed, Asia Cup 2025 have witnessed one-sided encounters as Afghanistan, India and Bangladesh comfortably won their matches.