Asia Cup 2025: Haris, bowlers help Pakistan thrash Oman by 93 runs

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Sep 12, 2025
    • -
  • 545 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 3 min
Asia Cup 2025: Haris, bowlers help Pakistan thrash Oman by 93 runs
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment