Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan would be victorious against India in final: Momal Sheikh

Craze for Pakistan versus India high octane match in the Asia Cup final, has spread to all quarters of the society as Pakistan renowned actress Momal Sheikh expressed her opinion on the high stake match.

Daughter of the famous showbiz personality Javed Sheikh, actress Momal Sheikh said that she is sure that Pakistan would be victorious in the final of Asia Cup Cup 2025.

Currently the actress in Dubai, Momal Sheikh said that Pakistan would definitely defeat India in the high stake final of the Asia Cup.

She said that owing to being busy she could not watched two earlier Pakistan versus India matches in the tournament one at group stage and other one of Super Four round.

On a querry who she would cast as an actor if she were made a drama on Pakistan cricket. To which she responded that she doesn’t found of cricket neither she has any willingness to produce drama on cricket.

It is pertinent that the arch rivals Pakistan and India will face each other for the first time in the 41 years on Sunday.

This is consecutive third Sunday of this September that the world would witness another high octane match of Pakistan and India.

On the other hand, in an effort to help Pakistan win the high octane match against the arch rival India, former Pakistan pacer Muhammad Asif has presented a formula bowl out the Indian opener Abhishek Sharma.

In his formula, Asif stated that ball him three consecutive deliveries with a good length and I give guarantee that the Indian opener will lose his wicket.

Asif said about his formula ” Deliver the ball on a same place while maintaining a plan even if a boundary were hit.”

Recalling the last match with India in Asia Cup Super Four round on September 21, Asif said that Shaheen Shah Afridi’s first ball was a bouncer while he questioned who does deliver a bouncer on a first ball?