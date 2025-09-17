PCB yet to finalize decision on Asia Cup 2025, says spokesperson

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has clarified that no final decision has been taken yet regarding Pakistan’s participation in the Asia Cup 2025 over match referee issue.

A PCB spokesperson stated that internal consultations are still underway and a conclusive decision is expected by today.

The spokesperson further asserted that the board’s final stance will be determined while keeping Pakistan’s best interests in view.

The clarification comes amid growing speculation over Pakistan’s future course of action in Asia Cup 2025.

Earlier, sources told ARY News that the Asia Cup 2025 dispute had been resolved as match referee Andy Pycroft was replaced for Pakistan’s game against the United Arab Emirates.

According to sources, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had been compelled to accept Pakistan’s demand to change the match referee.

It is worth noting that the controversy began during Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 group match against India, when the Indian team refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players and captain both at the toss and at the end of the game.

What surprised Pakistan even more was Pycroft allegedly instructing skipper Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with his Indian counterpart. This later fuelled accusations of collusion between Pycroft and the Indian team.

In response, Pakistan took a firm stand, demanding Pycroft’s removal and warning that they would not participate in further matches of the tournament unless the referee was changed.