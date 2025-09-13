Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka thump Bangladesh by 6 wickets

ABU DHABI: In yet another one-sided encounter of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, Sri Lanka registered a convincing six-wicket victory over Bangladesh at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After restricting Bangladesh to a modest total of 139-5, defending champions Sri Lanka chased down the target of runs in just 14.4 overs with six wickets in hand.

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first.

In the first innings, Bangladesh had a disastrous start, losing their first two wickets without scoring as Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon were both dismissed for ducks.

Captain Litton Das contributed 28 runs before falling to Wanindu Hasaranga, while Towhid Hridoy and Mahedi Hasan managed to score eight and nine runs respectively.

At one stage, Bangladesh were 53-5 before Shamim Hossain (42*) and Zakir Ali (41*) helped stabilize the innings with an unbeaten partnership.

For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga claimed two wickets, while Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera took one wicket each.

In response, Sri Lanka chased the target comfortably, reaching 140 for 4 in just 14.4 overs.

After losing his partner Kusal Mendis (3) early, opener Pathum Nissanka starred with a brilliant knock of 50 runs, while Kamil Mishara remained unbeaten on 46.

Kusal Perera (9) and former captain Dasun Shanaka (1) also failed to make a significant impact.

Bangladesh’s bowling was led by Mehidy Hasan, who picked up 2 wickets. Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzim Hasan Sakib chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are placed in Group B alongside Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Bangladesh Playing XI:

Pervez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (capt & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.