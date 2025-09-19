Asia Cup 2025 Super Four tickets go up for sale
As the DP World Asia Cup 2025 tournament moves to the action-packed Super Four stage, fans can now avail exciting offers on match tickets.
All categories of tickets including hospitality tickets, have been made available on Platinumlist.net.
A limited number of individual tickets for all remaining matches including the Sunday, 28 September tournament final have been released today.
Additionally, ticket packages are on offer for fans wanting to secure their seats for the remaining blockbuster matches. Details of the two packages are as mentioned below.
Package A:
Starting price AED 525.
Package includes the following Super Four matches:
– Sri Lana vs Bangladesh
– India vs Pakistan
– India vs Bangladesh
Package B:
Starting price AED 525.
Package includes two Super Four matches and the tournament final:
– Pakistan vs Bangladesh
– India vs Sri Lanka
– Final
Super Four schedule:
Saturday, 20 September – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Dubai – 6:30pm
Sunday, 21 September – India vs Pakistan, Dubai – 6:30pm
Monday, 22 September – Rest Day
Tuesday, 23 September – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Wednesday, 24 September – India vs Bangladesh, Dubai – 6:30pm
Thursday, 25 September – Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Dubai – 6:30pm
Friday, 26 September – India vs Sri Lanka, Dubai – 6:30pm
Saturday, 27 September – Rest Day
Sunday, 28 September – Final, Dubai – 6:30pm
Monday, 29 September – Reserve Day
