Asia Cup 2025 Super Four tickets go up for sale

As the DP World Asia Cup 2025 tournament moves to the action-packed Super Four stage, fans can now avail exciting offers on match tickets.

All categories of tickets including hospitality tickets, have been made available on Platinumlist.net.

A limited number of individual tickets for all remaining matches including the Sunday, 28 September tournament final have been released today.

Additionally, ticket packages are on offer for fans wanting to secure their seats for the remaining blockbuster matches. Details of the two packages are as mentioned below.

Package A:

Starting price AED 525.

Package includes the following Super Four matches:

– Sri Lana vs Bangladesh

– India vs Pakistan

– India vs Bangladesh

Package B:

Starting price AED 525.

Package includes two Super Four matches and the tournament final:

– Pakistan vs Bangladesh

– India vs Sri Lanka

– Final

Super Four schedule:

Saturday, 20 September – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Dubai – 6:30pm

Sunday, 21 September – India vs Pakistan, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, 22 September – Rest Day

Tuesday, 23 September – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Wednesday, 24 September – India vs Bangladesh, Dubai – 6:30pm

Thursday, 25 September – Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Dubai – 6:30pm

Friday, 26 September – India vs Sri Lanka, Dubai – 6:30pm

Saturday, 27 September – Rest Day

Sunday, 28 September – Final, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, 29 September – Reserve Day