Asia Cup 2025 to kick off on Sep 9 in UAE, announces Mohsin Naqvi 

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi announced on Saturday that the Asia Cup 2025 will be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28.

The announcement was made via a statement on Naqvi’s official social media account on X.

In his post, Naqvi stated that “I am delighted to confirm the dates for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. The prestigious tournament will take place from September 9th to 28th. We look forward to a spectacular display of cricket! Detailed Schedule will be out soon,”

The 17th edition of the T20-format tournament will run from September 9 or to September 28. Six teams—India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the UAE—will compete in a group stage followed by a Super Four round.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dismissed earlier concerns about India’s participation due to political tensions, confirming no restrictions on arch rivals’ clash in ICC or Asia Cup events.

It is worth noting that the strained ties between the PCB and BCCI have been well documented in recent years, with the latest flashpoint being India’s decision to skip the Champions Trophy hosted by Pakistan.

The deadlock eventually led to a “fusion formula,” under which both boards reportedly agreed not to visit each other’s home soil for ICC events for the next three years. Instead, their matches would be staged at neutral venues.

