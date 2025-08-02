Asia Cup 2025: Venues, match timings announced

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi unveiled the venues for the Asia Cup 2025 with matches set to take place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Mohsin Naqvi announced the venues for all Asia Cup 2025 matches on his X account. “ACC T20 Asia Cup venues and match timings are out! Looking forward to packed stadiums and some truly breath-taking encounters!,” he the ACC president wrote.

As per the announced venues, the highly anticipated match between Pakistan and India will be held at the Dubai Cricket Stadium. All three matches of the Pakistan cricket team are scheduled to be played in Dubai.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches including the final while eight matches would be played at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Earlier on July 26, the ACC officially released the schedule for the Asia Cup 2025, placing arch-rivals Pakistan and India in the same group.

The Asia Cup 2025 set to be held in the T20I format from September 9 to 28 in the United Arab Emirates. The tournament will feature eight teams divided into two groups, according to a post by ACC President Mohsin Naqvi on X.

Group A includes Pakistan, India, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

The tournament will kick off on September 9 with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong in the opening match. The much-anticipated clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is scheduled for September 14 at Dubai.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four stage, with the top two from that stage competing in the final on September 28.