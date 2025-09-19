Asia Cup: Dunith Wellalage returns home after father’s passing

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dunith Wellalage has returned home early on Friday morning following sudden demise of his father, Suranga Wellalage.

The all-rounder, who was in action against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup group B clash in Dubai, returned to Katunayake from Abu Dhabi via Etihad Airways flight EY-392.

Wellalage was accompanied by an official from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Suranga Wellalage, a former cricketer himself, passed away on September 18 at the age of 54, reportedly due to a sudden heart attack.

Wellalage, 22, only learned of his father’s demise after the game, which Sri Lanka won by six wickets and eight balls remaining to qualify for the Super Four round. Soon after the match ended, he left for home.

It is highly unlikely that he would return to participate in the remainder of the Asia Cup.

The Islanders are scheduled to play Bangladesh on September 20, Pakistan on 23rd, and India on the 26th of the month.

This was Wellalage’s only fifth T20I and his first in this tournament. He has played 31 ODIs, with his career best of 5 for 27 coming in the third ODI against India in Colombo in August 2024.