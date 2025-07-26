Pakistan, India to lock horns on Sept 14 as Asia Cup schedule announced

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has officially released the schedule for the Asia Cup 2025, placing arch-rivals Pakistan and India in the same group.

The Asia Cup 2025 set to be held in the T20I format from September 9 to 28 in the United Arab Emirates. The tournament will feature eight teams divided into two groups, according to a post by ACC President Mohsin Naqvi on X

Group A includes Pakistan, India, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four stage, with the top two from that stage competing in the final on September 28.

A highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is scheduled for September 14,. The tournament will kick off on September 9 with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong in the opening match.

