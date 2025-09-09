Asia Cup trophy unveiled in Dubai

The glittering trophy of the Asia Cup 2025 was officially unveiled in Dubai with ACC President Mohsin Naqvi and captains of all eight participating teams in attendance on Tuesday.

Skippers from Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE, Hong Kong, and Oman joined the ceremony at the Dubai International Stadium, posing for photographs with the trophy and sharing their excitement ahead of the tournament.

Naqvi greeted and shook hands with each captain before the formal unveiling.

This year’s tournament, the 15th edition of the men’s Asia Cup, will be staged in the T20I format and will be played at Dubai International Stadium and Shaikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The eight teams have been split into two groups, with the top two from each group progressing to the Super Four stage. The final will be held on September 28.

Group A features India, Pakistan, Oman, and hosts UAE. India will kick off their campaign against UAE on September 10 in Dubai, before facing arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14, also in Dubai. Their final group-stage clash will be against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

Group B comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka, setting the stage for another set of high-voltage encounters.

With the trophy now revealed and excitement building, the countdown to the Asia Cup 2025 has officially begun.